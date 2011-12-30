Framework

The Rose Parade 1895 - 1969 [updated]
  • Los Angeles Times

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 7:06 a.m. | December 30, 2011

The Rose Parade began in 1890 as a promotional winter festival by the Pasadena Valley Hunt Club. Nothing like sun, clean air and snow-capped mountains to sell Southern California to the frozen East. View Post»

New Year babies
Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:58 a.m. | December 29, 2016

In a Dec. 1941, photo illustration, helmet wearing Charles Don O'Day is posed crashing through a poster. This image, made after the Pearl Harbor attack, appeared in the Jan. 1, 1942, Los Angeles Times with the caption: Let Me At ’Em — ’T was a pugnacious Kid New Year who crashed the calendar last night in person of Charles Don O’ Day symbolizing a new year of all-out war. Here are... View Post»

As surfers from around the world gathered on the south side of the Huntington Beach pier for the 2015 U.S. Vans Open of Surfing, on the north side of the pier, the scene was similar, less competitive, all inclusive. “Just like the waves in the ocean, so too are the waves in our emotion,’ said...
New Year's Eve celebrations in Los Angeles
Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:23 a.m. | December 28, 2016

Celebrating the New Year in Los Angeles. View Post»

Woman Can Build is a collection of photography inspired by the iconic idea and image of Rosie the Riveter. She became the symbol for strong and capable woman during World War II, when women began to fill jobs traditionally held by men. The Women Can Build campaign brings awareness of the strong...
New Year calendar toss

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:05 a.m. | December 27, 2016

Dec. 31, 1986: Vacationing students reach for calendar pages that were thrown from a building on Wilshire; some believe it brings good luck to catch the page with your birthday on it. For years, downtown Los Angeles office workers tossed their desk calendars out the window. The unofficial New Year calendar toss occurred around noon on the last work day of the year. Here are three... View Post»

#_Mass is a colorful assembly of sculptures made across America’s big box stores and photographed to preserve the soon-to-be disassembled art.
1950 Christmas window display
Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | December 24, 2016

Holiday shoppers watch animated Christmas display View Post»

Framework

Framework, the photography and video blog of the Los Angeles Times, celebrates the power and explores the craft of visual storytelling. The blog highlights the work of Times photojournalists who frame by frame, document the drama, the emotion and sometimes the humor of life. Framework also aims to serve as a resource hub for photography, multimedia and video enthusiasts who share our passion. We will trade insights and discuss the tools and techniques of telling stories through images. Have a look and let us know what you think.

