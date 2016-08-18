Posted By: Scott Harrison
Photo gallery of the Ft. Moore Pioneer Memorial on Hill St. in downtown Los Angeles.
July 2, 1936. Actress Billie Burke, widow and benefactor of Follies founder Florenz Ziegfeld, in a Los Angeles courtroom during civil action over purchase of expensive clothing.
In a case nicknamed the "stockings suit," a clothier sought to win payment of more than $500 from Burke for pajamas and stockings purchased six years before.
A short story in the July 3, 1936, Los Angeles Times... View Post»
Rusting cans are used to spell out Tin Can Beach, the nickname given Bolsa Chica Beach near Huntington Beach.
Entertainer marionettes made by Ralph Emory.
April 17, 1946: Ceremonies as Western Air Lines celebrates its 20th anniversary at Lockheed Air Terminal. In back of cake-cutting is a Douglas M-2 biplane. On right is the front portion of a Douglas C-54 Skymaster. In background is Douglas C-74.
Three planes told the story of transport aviation yesterday at Lockheed Air Terminal...