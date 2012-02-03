Framework

Packers win first Super Bowl
  • Art Rogers / Los Angeles Times

Packers win first Super Bowl

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:43 a.m. | February 3, 2012

The Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in the first Super Bowl. At halftime the Chiefs were only behind, 14-10, but the Packer defense took over in the third quarter. View Post»

1946 invasion exercise at Camp Pendleton
  • Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA

1946 invasion exercise at Camp Pendleton

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:10 a.m. | February 2, 2017

Men and equipment disembark from landing craft at beach north of Oceanside, California. View Post»

As surfers from around the world gathered on the south side of the Huntington Beach pier for the 2015 U.S. Vans Open of Surfing, on the north side of the pier, the scene was similar, less competitive, all inclusive. “Just like the waves in the ocean, so too are the waves in our emotion,’ said...
Street theater in L.A. City Council chambers

Street theater in L.A. City Council chambers

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:07 a.m. | January 31, 2017

A homeless man lays in the cardboard box as homeless advocate Ted Hayes, at lectern, presides over a session of street theater in Los Angeles City Council chambers. View Post»

Woman Can Build is a collection of photography inspired by the iconic idea and image of Rosie the Riveter. She became the symbol for strong and capable woman during World War II, when women began to fill jobs traditionally held by men. The Women Can Build campaign brings awareness of the strong...
Billie Burke in 1936 'stockings suit' court case
  • Los Angeles Times / Los Angeles Times

Billie Burke in 1936 ‘stockings suit’ court case

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:14 a.m. | January 27, 2017

July 2, 1936. Actress Billie Burke, widow and benefactor of Follies founder Florenz Ziegfeld, in a Los Angeles courtroom during civil action over purchase of expensive clothing. In a case nicknamed the "stockings suit," a clothier sought to win payment of more than $500 from Burke for pajamas and stockings purchased six years before. A short story in the July 3, 1936, Los Angeles Times... View Post»

#_Mass is a colorful assembly of sculptures made across America’s big box stores and photographed to preserve the soon-to-be disassembled art.
Tin Can Beach becomes Bolsa Chica State Beach
  • Los Angeles Times

Tin Can Beach becomes Bolsa Chica State Beach

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:14 a.m. | January 26, 2017

Rusting cans are used to spell out Tin Can Beach, the nickname given Bolsa Chica Beach near Huntington Beach. View Post»

