Framework

Capturing the world through photography, video and multimedia

L.A. Times' images of Martin Luther King Jr.
  • Jack Carrick / Los Angeles Times

L.A. Times’ images of Martin Luther King Jr.

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 2:09 a.m. | January 16, 2012

Images of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by Los Angeles Times photographers. View Post»

New York photography exhibit documents a period of social struggle: 1980 - 2000 
  • © Andrew Lichtenstein

New York photography exhibit documents a period of social struggle: 1980 – 2000 

Posted By: Times Editors

Posted On: 4:39 p.m. | January 14, 2017

New York in 1980 was emerging from the fiscal crisis of the late 1970s and was ill-prepared for the just-beginning AIDS crisis and a crack epidemic that fueled a murder rate of just under 5 homicides a day. Racial tensions during this period found focus after high-profile acquittals of white suspects who were accused of killing African Americans. By 2000 the city had added nearly a million... View Post»

As surfers from around the world gathered on the south side of the Huntington Beach pier for the 2015 U.S. Vans Open of Surfing, on the north side of the pier, the scene was similar, less competitive, all inclusive. “Just like the waves in the ocean, so too are the waves in our emotion,’ said...
Snow on the Grapevine
  • John Malmin / Los Angeles Times

Snow on the Grapevine

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | January 12, 2017

Snow on the Grapevine can be a very photogenic scene, but also often brings dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 5. View Post»

Woman Can Build is a collection of photography inspired by the iconic idea and image of Rosie the Riveter. She became the symbol for strong and capable woman during World War II, when women began to fill jobs traditionally held by men. The Women Can Build campaign brings awareness of the strong...
Proposed nuclear plant near Malibu generates controversy
  • R. L. Oliver / Los Angeles Times

Proposed nuclear plant near Malibu generates controversy

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:08 a.m. | January 11, 2017

May 13, 1965: Shown is a model of a nuclear power plant proposed for the Malibu coast at Corral Canyon. The model for a proposed nuclear power plant near Malibu shows the surrounding area, including a golf course projected to be developed by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. This photo appeared in the June 21, 1965, edition of the Los Angeles Times. The plant, first proposed... View Post»

#_Mass is a colorful assembly of sculptures made across America’s big box stores and photographed to preserve the soon-to-be disassembled art.
Know Your City No. 37 – U.S. Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Training Center
  • John Malmin / Los Angeles Times

Know Your City No. 37 – U.S. Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Training Center

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:22 a.m. | January 10, 2017

Cannon sitting in front of entrance to the United States Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Training Center located in Chavez Ravine. View Post»

  1. Pages:
  2. 1
  3. 2
  4. 3
  5. 4
  6. 5
  7. 6
  8. 7
  9. ...
  10. 459

Instagram

Follow @latimesphotos »

Framework

Framework, the photography and video blog of the Los Angeles Times, celebrates the power and explores the craft of visual storytelling. The blog highlights the work of Times photojournalists who frame by frame, document the drama, the emotion and sometimes the humor of life. Framework also aims to serve as a resource hub for photography, multimedia and video enthusiasts who share our passion. We will trade insights and discuss the tools and techniques of telling stories through images. Have a look and let us know what you think.

VISUAL STAFF

  • Jeff Amlotte
  • Don Bartletti
  • Liz O. Baylen
  • Mark Boster
  • Bob Chamberlin
  • Bryan Chan
  • Michael Robinson Chavez
  • Myung J. Chun
  • Jay L. Clendenin
  • Carolyn Cole
  • Anne Cusack
  • Barbara Davidson
  • Ricardo DeAratanha
  • Gina Ferazzi
  • Gary Friedman
  • Robert Gauthier
  • Lawrence K. Ho
  • Don Kelsen
  • Irfan Khan
  • Glenn Koenig
  • Robert Lachman
  • Rick Loomis
  • Kirk McKoy
  • Mel Melcon
  • Genaro Molina
  • Francine Orr
  • Allen J. Schaben
  • Al Seib
  • Luis Sinco
  • Wally Skalij
  • Brian van der Brug

SITES WE LIKE

MOST POPULAR POSTS

RECENT COMMENTS

Need help or have a question?

Visit our FAQ page »