Posted On: 7:06 a.m. | December 30, 2011
The Rose Parade began in 1890 as a promotional winter festival by the Pasadena Valley Hunt Club. Nothing like sun, clean air and snow-capped mountains to sell Southern California to the frozen East.
Posted On: 12:58 a.m. | December 29, 2016
In a Dec. 1941, photo illustration, helmet wearing Charles Don O'Day is posed crashing through a poster. This image, made after the Pearl Harbor attack, appeared in the Jan. 1, 1942, Los Angeles Times with the caption:
Let Me At ’Em — ’T was a pugnacious Kid New Year who crashed the calendar last night in person of Charles Don O’ Day symbolizing a new year of all-out war.
Posted On: 12:23 a.m. | December 28, 2016
Celebrating the New Year in Los Angeles.
Posted On: 12:05 a.m. | December 27, 2016
Dec. 31, 1986: Vacationing students reach for calendar pages that were thrown from a building on Wilshire; some believe it brings good luck to catch the page with your birthday on it.
For years, downtown Los Angeles office workers tossed their desk calendars out the window. The unofficial New Year calendar toss occurred around noon on the last work day of the year.
Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | December 24, 2016
