Posted By: Scott Harrison
Posted On: 2:09 a.m. | January 16, 2012
Images of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by Los Angeles Times photographers.
Posted By: Times Editors
Posted On: 4:39 p.m. | January 14, 2017
New York in 1980 was emerging from the fiscal crisis of the late 1970s and was ill-prepared for the just-beginning AIDS crisis and a crack epidemic that fueled a murder rate of just under 5 homicides a day. Racial tensions during this period found focus after high-profile acquittals of white suspects who were accused of killing African Americans. By 2000 the city had added nearly a million...
Posted By: Scott Harrison
Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | January 12, 2017
Snow on the Grapevine can be a very photogenic scene, but also often brings dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 5.
Posted By: Scott Harrison
Posted On: 12:08 a.m. | January 11, 2017
May 13, 1965: Shown is a model of a nuclear power plant proposed for the Malibu coast at Corral Canyon.
The model for a proposed nuclear power plant near Malibu shows the surrounding area, including a golf course projected to be developed by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. This photo appeared in the June 21, 1965, edition of the Los Angeles Times.
The plant, first proposed...
Posted By: Scott Harrison
Posted On: 12:22 a.m. | January 10, 2017
Cannon sitting in front of entrance to the United States Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Training Center located in Chavez Ravine.