- Ken Lubas / Los Angeles Times
Entertainer marionettes by Ralph Emory
Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | January 25, 2017
Entertainer marionettes made by Ralph Emory. View Post»
- Tags: From the Archives :: Los Angeles :: Black & White :: Entertainment
Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | January 25, 2017
Entertainer marionettes made by Ralph Emory. View Post»
Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | January 24, 2017
April 17, 1946: Ceremonies as Western Air Lines celebrates its 20th anniversary at Lockheed Air Terminal. In back of cake-cutting is a Douglas M-2 biplane. On right is the front portion of a Douglas C-54 Skymaster. In background is Douglas C-74. A story in the April 18, 1946, Los Angeles Times reported: Three planes told the story of transport aviation yesterday at Lockheed Air Terminal... View Post»
Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | January 20, 2017
July 3, 1987: Homeless man is evicted from homeless encampment. The original combined caption for these two photos in the July 4, 1987 Los Angeles Times reported: Man carries his belongings and another leads out dog from homeless encampment under Hollywood Boulevard overpass of Hollywood Freeway. California Highway Patrol officer, acting on complaints, moved out six people and their... View Post»
Posted On: 12:12 a.m. | January 19, 2017
W.T. Price, left, traffic manager of Union Pacific Railroad, and C.R. Stewart, station agent, watch workmen replace sign "Hynes" with new sign "Paramount" as community takes on new name. View Post»
Framework, the photography and video blog of the Los Angeles Times, celebrates the power and explores the craft of visual storytelling. The blog highlights the work of Times photojournalists who frame by frame, document the drama, the emotion and sometimes the humor of life. Framework also aims to serve as a resource hub for photography, multimedia and video enthusiasts who share our passion. We will trade insights and discuss the tools and techniques of telling stories through images. Have a look and let us know what you think.
Need help or have a question?