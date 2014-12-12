Posted By: Scott Harrison
Posted On: 12:16 a.m. | December 12, 2014
On Feb. 27 and 28, 1938, a storm soaked Southern California with 4.4 inches of rain. Late on March 1, 1938, a new storm arrived dropping 10 inches in Los Angeles and more in mountain areas. Rivers overflowed and dozens were killed. View Post»
Posted By: Scott Harrison
Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | January 20, 2017
July 3, 1987: Homeless man is evicted from homeless encampment.
The original combined caption for these two photos in the July 4, 1987 Los Angeles Times reported:
Man carries his belongings and another leads out dog from homeless encampment under Hollywood Boulevard overpass of Hollywood Freeway. California Highway Patrol officer, acting on complaints, moved out six people and their... View Post»
Posted By: Scott Harrison
Posted On: 12:12 a.m. | January 19, 2017
W.T. Price, left, traffic manager of Union Pacific Railroad, and C.R. Stewart, station agent, watch workmen replace sign "Hynes" with new sign "Paramount" as community takes on new name. View Post»
Posted By: Scott Harrison
Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | January 18, 2017
At The Garret coffee house, a folk song sung by Joseph O’Hara, 20, enthralls Laurie Burke, 16, center, and Mike Starr 17. View Post»
Posted By: Scott Harrison
Posted On: 12:14 a.m. | January 17, 2017
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power snow surveys in Eastern Sierras. View Post»