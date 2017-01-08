Framework

The Pink Lady of Malibu
  • George Fry / Los Angeles Times

The Pink Lady of Malibu

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 8:55 a.m. | January 8, 2017

A painting of a running nude woman above Malibu Canyon Road became known as the “Pink Lady.” View Post»

As surfers from around the world gathered on the south side of the Huntington Beach pier for the 2015 U.S. Vans Open of Surfing, on the north side of the pier, the scene was similar, less competitive, all inclusive. “Just like the waves in the ocean, so too are the waves in our emotion,’ said...
A late white Christmas
  • Bill Varie / Los Angeles Times

A late white Christmas

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:07 a.m. | January 6, 2017

Thanks to ice machines, a family has a white Christmas. View Post»

Woman Can Build is a collection of photography inspired by the iconic idea and image of Rosie the Riveter. She became the symbol for strong and capable woman during World War II, when women began to fill jobs traditionally held by men. The Women Can Build campaign brings awareness of the strong...
From Malibu cliffhanger to John Wayne sculpture
  • Steve Fontanini / Los Angeles Times

From Malibu cliffhanger to John Wayne sculpture

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:13 a.m. | January 5, 2017

A dangerous boulder on Malibu cliff becomes a John Wayne sculpture. View Post»

#_Mass is a colorful assembly of sculptures made across America’s big box stores and photographed to preserve the soon-to-be disassembled art.
High Contrast at Los Angeles City Hall
  • Ken Lubas / Los Angeles Times

High Contrast at Los Angeles City Hall

Posted By: Scott Harrison

Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | January 4, 2017

Scene on Spring St. steps to Los Angeles City Hall as homeless watch as group photo taken. View Post»

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Marcus Yam will be the next speaker for the Los Angeles Times Photographer Series, on May 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles Center of Photography. Yam, who was born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, left a career in aerospace engineering in 2006 to pursue...
