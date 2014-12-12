Framework

1938 storm changes Los Angeles River
On Feb. 27 and 28, 1938, a storm soaked Southern California with 4.4 inches of rain. Late on March 1, 1938, a new storm arrived dropping 10 inches in Los Angeles and more in mountain areas. Rivers overflowed and dozens were killed. View Post»

Homeless evicted from under Hollywood Freeway overpass
July 3, 1987: Homeless man is evicted from homeless encampment. The original combined caption for these two photos in the July 4, 1987 Los Angeles Times reported: Man carries his belongings and another leads out dog from homeless encampment under Hollywood Boulevard overpass of Hollywood Freeway. California Highway Patrol officer, acting on complaints, moved out six people and their... View Post»

As surfers from around the world gathered on the south side of the Huntington Beach pier for the 2015 U.S. Vans Open of Surfing, on the north side of the pier, the scene was similar, less competitive, all inclusive. “Just like the waves in the ocean, so too are the waves in our emotion,’ said...
Hynes becomes Paramount
W.T. Price, left, traffic manager of Union Pacific Railroad, and C.R. Stewart, station agent, watch workmen replace sign "Hynes" with new sign "Paramount" as community takes on new name. View Post»

Woman Can Build is a collection of photography inspired by the iconic idea and image of Rosie the Riveter. She became the symbol for strong and capable woman during World War II, when women began to fill jobs traditionally held by men. The Women Can Build campaign brings awareness of the strong...
The Garret coffee house
At The Garret coffee house, a folk song sung by Joseph O’Hara, 20, enthralls Laurie Burke, 16, center, and Mike Starr 17. View Post»

#_Mass is a colorful assembly of sculptures made across America’s big box stores and photographed to preserve the soon-to-be disassembled art.
L.A. Department of Water and Power snow surveys
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power snow surveys in Eastern Sierras. View Post»

Framework, the photography and video blog of the Los Angeles Times, celebrates the power and explores the craft of visual storytelling. The blog highlights the work of Times photojournalists who frame by frame, document the drama, the emotion and sometimes the humor of life. Framework also aims to serve as a resource hub for photography, multimedia and video enthusiasts who share our passion. We will trade insights and discuss the tools and techniques of telling stories through images. Have a look and let us know what you think.

