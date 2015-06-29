Tips on photographing fireworks on the Fourth of July

Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the US Capitol in celebration of Independence Day in Washington, DC on July 4, 2015 .
PHOTOGRAPH BY: MLADEN ANTONOV / AFPLink
Post-game fireworks at Sports Authority Field at Mile High after the Denver Outlaws versus Boston Cannons Major League Lacrosse game in Denver, Colorado on July 4, 2015.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Marc Piscotty / Getty ImagesLink
Fireworks explode behind a United States flag during a Fourth of July celebration at State Fair Meadowlands, Saturday, July 4, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Julio Cortez / Associated PressLink
Fireworks explode over the Philadelphia Museum of Art during an Independence Day celebration, Saturday, July 4, 2015, in Philadelphia.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Matt Rourke / Associated PressLink
A panoramic view shows a fireworks display over the National Mall in the nation's capitol, marking the highlight of July Fourth festivities in Washington on July 4, 2015.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: GREG KENDALL-BALL / EPALink
Fireworks explode over Las Vegas during Fourth of July celebrations Saturday, July 4, 2015.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: John Locher / Associated PressLink
Fireworks explode during the Grand Rapids Amway Family Fireworks show at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Saturday, July 4, 2015.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Taylor Ballek / Grand Rapids PressLink
Fireworks explode over the the Huntington Beach pier in Huntington Beach on July 4, 2014.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles TimesLink
Fireworks explode over the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion as tens of thousands of people look on from the Grand Park Fourth of July Block Party in downtown Los Angeles on July 4, 2014.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles TimesLink
Fireworks explode over the Huntington Beach pier in Huntington Beach on July 4, 2014.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles TimesLink
Independence Day fireworks explode over the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2014.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Allsion Shelley / EPALink
Fireworks light up the sky above the Brooklyn Bridge during Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show on Friday, July 4, 2014, in New York.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Mark Lennihan / Associated PressLink
Fireworks explode over the Philadelphia Museum of Art during an Independence Day celebration, Friday, July 4, 2014, in Philadelphia.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Matt Rourke / Associated PressLink
Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, July 4, 2014.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Gerald Herbert / Associated PressLink
Fireworks explode over the lagoon at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and Marina celebrating the Fourth of July holiday.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Allen J Schaben / Los Angeles TimesLink
Fireworks glow over the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFPLink
Fireworks explode over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Matt Rourke / Associated PressLink
Fireworks explode over downtown.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Jay Janner / Austin American-StatesmanLink
Lightning flashes during Independence Day fireworks as viewed atop Mt. Washington.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: John Heller / Pittsburgh Post-GazetteLink
Fireworks explode over the Philadelphia Museum of Art during an Independence Day celebration.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Matt Rourke / Associated PressLink
Fireworks light up the Empire State Building along the skyline during Macy's 37th Annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: John Minchillo / Associated PressLink
Fireworks light up the sky over the Lincoln Memorial and and U.S. Capitol building.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Mark Wilson / Getty ImagesLink
Fireworks light up the statue of Simon Bolivar during Independence Day celebrations.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: MANDEL NGAN / AFPLink
Fireworks illuminate the night sky over the Washington Monument during Fourth of July celebrations in Washington, D.C., in 2012.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Jewel Samad / AFP/Getty ImagesLink
Fireworks explode over the Hudson River on July 4, 2011 in New York City.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Mario Tama / Getty ImagesLink
Fireworks explode over Washington as the United States celebrates its 234th birthday.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Cliff Owen / Associated PressLink
A crowd watches fireworks over the lagoon at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles TimesLink
Children spin glow sticks as a crowd watches the fireworks from Point State Park.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Bill Wade / Pittsburgh Post-GazetteLink
Spectators watch fireworks explode over the Hudson River from 42nd street during Macy's annual Foruth of July fireworks show.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Bill Kostroun / Associated PressLink
Fireworks as seen from Shoreline Village.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Katie Falkenberg / For The TimesLink
Fireworks over the Hudson River.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Seth Wenig / Associated PressLink
Fireworks light up the night sky behind the Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Jeff Roberson / Associated PressLink
Fireworks explode during a July Fourth fireworks show on the shore of Lake Michigan in 2008.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Darren Hauck / Getty ImagesLink
Fireworks explode over the Hollywood Bowl as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by John Morris Russell performs on July 2, 2010. The fireworks display is designed by Eric Elias.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles TimesLink
People watch fireworks at the National Mall on July 4, 2009.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: JEWEL SAMAD / AFP/Getty ImagesLink
Pasadena hazardous materials specialist James Whecker keeps an eye on fireworks launched from Brookside Golf Course at the Rose Bowl in 2008.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles TimesLink
People watch fireworks explode over the Mississippi River on July 3, 2008.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Jeremy Portje / Telegraph HeraldLink
This July 4, 2008, photo shows fireworks over the Manhattan skyline during the 32nd annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Mary Altaffer / APLink
A fireworks display during the "Red White & Boom" Independence Day festival at Desert Breeze Park on July 4, 2005.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Ethan Miller / Getty Images North AmericaLink
People watch fireworks at the National Mall on July 4, 2009.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: JEWEL SAMAD / AFP/Getty ImagesLink
Fireworks light up Dodger Stadium on the Fourth of July in 2007.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Wally Skalij / Los Angeles TimesLink
