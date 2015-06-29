Tips on photographing fireworks on the Fourth of July

Posted On: 12:33 p.m. | June 29, 2015

Since most fireworks photos are now taken with a smartphone, I decided to add some tips specifically for that style of camera. The cellphone camera is just so convenient to use. Who wants to carry around a heavy tripod and DSLR and stake out a location for hours on the Fourth of July?

This year, I’m going to take a nice bike ride to watch the fireworks at the pier and take a few snapshots with my iPhone. While I’m probably not going to get great shots, they should be a nice representation of the evening’s events.

Smartphone cameras have improved, but since they’re shooting basically on automatic, the camera can be fooled by the bright contrast and dark skies.

Here are a few of my cellphone camera photo tips:

1. Turn off the flash. Those fireworks are a long way off.

2. Keep your camera steady while taking your photographs. In the simplest form it just means holding the camera as steady as possible and being careful not to jar the camera as you press the shutter button.

3. Focus and Exposure – Since the smartphone may hesitate to focus, try using the AE/AF (exposure/focus) lock option if you have an iPhone. It’s simple to use: Focus and lock on the first burst of fireworks by pressing your finger to the screen until the yellow square blinks twice. You should also see the yellow AE/AF lock rectangle show up at the top of the screen. There is a small yellow sun just to the right of the focus square, which is your very important exposure control. You may need to lower the exposure to get more detail in the fireworks. The camera in the phone should hold its focus and exposure until you touch the screen again. At this point, take your photo as the next batch of fireworks burst in the sky. Most other new smartphones should have a similar option.

4. Bring along a mini-tripod like the GorillaPod. I recently took a look at the flexible version of a tripod. They are a good way of attaching your camera to a table, fence or post to help steady your phone. If you’re going to use a tripod with your phone you will need a way to attach it.

5. You can use your Apple EarPods to snap the shutter. It’s one of those little known secrets, just press the volume + button on the side of the iPhone to snap a photo with the camera app or use the same button on your Apple EarPods.

6. Apps for your iPhone – I don’t have much experience using slow shutter apps for my iPhone. This year I am going to try out the free LightBomber app developed by Michelle McSwain and Ryan Warnberg after they spent years creating artistic light painting images in New Your City with more complicated cameras. They decided to create an app that would bring some of the same controls to smartphones.

The LightBomber app is simple to use with two main slider controls, one to control ambient light and an exposure timer from 3 to 60 seconds. This longer exposure will allow you to get multiple exposure for those light bursts against the night sky.

Since the iPhone apps will not allow control of the shutter for a long exposure like your DSLR, the app needs to make the exposures together like a movie so the pixel size of your frame will be smaller than a regular photograph shot with your camera app. This is fine for the Internet, but if you’re going to crop or make prints later, it could be a problem.

There are plenty of slow shutter apps to tryout like: Slow Shutter Cam, Slow Shutter! and Slow Camera Shutter Plus.

These slow-shutter style apps usually create a more artistic-style photograph because of the long shutter speeds, so you should probably use the regular camera app first to get the standard photographs. Most firework displays should last long enough to try out a variety of options.

It’s very important to practice ahead of time with these apps before you go out on a night like July 4th. It’s not quite point-and-shoot. It’s probably best to stick with the standard camera app unless you have taken the time to practice and learn the others.

7. Remember to check your phone for storage space. The fireworks go fast so it will be a tough time to clear space on your phone quickly in the dark. I just cleared four gigabytes of space off of my phone; I didn’t realize I was running out of space. I back up my photos to the computer using Adobe Lightroom. Then I clear the photos out with Apple’s Image Capture software.

8. Try to get a nice angle close enough to the fireworks to fill your frame. If you need to zoom you will lower the quality with most cellphones.

9. Also, don’t forget to shoot some video. Still frames at 1920 x 1080 pixels will make fine photographs for Instagram or Facebook.

———————————–

Where can I see Fourth of July fireworks in L.A.?

———————————–

The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays to take snapshots. There is so much colorful pageantry with parades, red, white and blue decorations, food and vibrant pyrotechnic displays. Fireworks can be much trickier than normal holiday lights that are fixed and give you plenty of opportunity to vary your exposures and compositions.

Also, it’s tough to pinpoint the location where the fireworks will explode in the sky, adding to the challenge. It’s fun to experiment and see what develops, whether you’re serious with your fancy DSLR or using a simple cellphone camera.

Don’t forget to include the pregame photographs, shots of your local parade, setting up with flags and streamers and the barbecue at your home.

This is a great time to include snapshots of family members and friends. Remember to clean off those cards and recharge you camera batteries; nothing is worse than losing power during the final pyrotechnic display.

Here are a few of my simple tips to achieve great photographs on the Fourth of July:

1. Use a tripod for high-quality photographs of fireworks. It is certainly possible to hand hold the camera and get some passable results but I don’t recommend it. Also, familiarize yourself with the workings of the tripod earlier in the day. Make sure you have all the parts and it’s working. I use a light tripod which is easy to carry and is convenient.

2. Use a cable release or a wireless remote to trip the shutter. This will keep the camera steady during your exposure.

3. Bring a small flashlight to check your camera’s settings at night. I can’t say how many times I forgot it and regretted it. It’s always so dark shooting fireworks and tough to see the knobs and controls on the camera. This might be the most important tip for success.

4. Manual settings are the best to shoot fireworks. Your camera is smart but this type of shooting situation can really fool it. Set your camera shutter speed to “Bulb” or the exposure speed that keeps your shutter open for an extended period to get several bursts.

Set the aperture at f/8 and the ISO at 200 as a place to start. Check the screen on the back of your camera after the first exposures and then vary your exposure to improve your photographs.

5. The most important tip I can give you is think location, location, location. Get to your venue early and scope out a spot. The position you’re shooting from is very important. Photography from the ground doesn’t always make the best photos. Moving to a higher location with buildings, boats, people or other interesting architecture in the foreground may produce a much better photograph.

6. Remember to keep a close watch on your gear. You’re usually in a crowded area where it’s very dark. Stay safe and have a great holiday.

UPDATE

June 29, 12:33 p.m.: This article was updated with tips on using a smartphone to photograph fireworks.

The first version of this post was published June 28, 2011.

robert.lachman@latimes.com

Follow on Twitter, or Google+

Read more reviews and photography tips by Robert Lachman