The U.S. Navy drops anchor in San Pedro, 1919-1940

Jan. 31, 1938: A panorama of a portion of the 100 U.S. Navy ships anchored behind the 26,000-foot breakwater off San Pedro. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123066 0 Link

November, 1920: Rear Adm. Spencer S. Wood and staff arrive aboard the Baltimore to take command of the Blue Fleet for U.S. Navy training exercises. PHOTOGRAPH BY: George Watson / Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123046 1 Link

November 1920: A Baltimore gun crew fires a round during U.S. Navy war games off the Southern California coast. This photo was published in the Nov. 21, 1920, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: George Watson / Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123047 2 Link

November, 1920: A mine-laying crew on the Baltimore with a mine, showing the four-wheeled truck on which it is moved. PHOTOGRAPH BY: George Watson / Los Angeles Times http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123048 3 Link

Feb. 20, 1920: U.S. Navy submarines at San Pedro. The submarine base at San Pedro was closed in 1923. Edges of this print were darkened by a staff artist. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123049 4 Link

March 25, 1925: U.S. Navy battleships during live fire training off San Clemente. This photo appeared in the March 26, 1925, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: George Watson / Los Angeles Times http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123050 5 Link

Jan. 22, 1926: Sailors disembark from craft during mock invasion of the harbor in San Pedro. Eight thousand sailors and Marines landed with machine guns and artillery. This photo appeared in the Jan. 23, 1926, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123051 6 Link

Circa 1925 image of the battleship Oklahoma in Los Angeles Harbor. Between 1927 and 1929 the ship was modernized with new tripod masts and five-inch guns. The Oklahoma was sunk at Pearl Harbor and too badly damaged to be repaired. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123084 7 Link

Sept. 2, 1926: Five thousand Marines and sailors from the U.S. Navy battle fleet march in San Pedro. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123052 8 Link

February 1927: U.S. Navy battleships practice firing at target off San Pedro. From left: the West Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Tennessee, California and New Mexico. This photo was published in the Feb. 13, 1927, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: George Watson / Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123053 9 Link

Oct. 28, 1929: Visitors mix with sailors on the battleship California during Navy Day. This photo appeared in the Oct. 29, 1929, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Anglees Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123054 10 Link

April 15, 1929: Navy aircraft pulls out of a 200-mph dive at the New Mexico during U.S. Navy maneuvers off the Southern California coast. This photo appeared in the April 16, 1929, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123055 11 Link

Arizona pitches in heavy seas after the ship's 1930 modernization. The battleship was sunk at Pearl Harbor. PHOTOGRAPH BY: National Archives http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123056 12 Link

Circa 1930 photo of the California at anchor at Los Angeles Harbor in San Pedro. The ship was sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor, but rebuilt and participated in World War II. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123085 13 Link

Circa 1930 photo of the Maryland at Los Angeles Harbor at San Pedro. The Maryland was damaged during the attack on Pearl Harbor, but after repairs, returned to active service in June 1942. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123086 14 Link

Circa 1930 image of the West Virginia anchored off San Pedro. During the Pearl Harbor attack the ship was sunk. After repairs, the West Virginia rejoined the fleet in 1944. The ship's name was handwritten onto the negative. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123087 15 Link

April 19, 1932: An unidentified cruiser leads a column of warships during the annual Fleet Parade at San Pedro. When this photo appeared in the April 20, 1932, Los Angeles Times, the lead ship was misidentified as the battleship Pennsylvania. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123088 16 Link

The Tennessee at sea during the later 1930s. During the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Tennessee was damaged, but was quickly repaired and served in World War II. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Naval History / Heritage Command http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123057 17 Link

April 19, 1932: Cars parked between Point Fermin and White Point in San Pedro during the annual Navy Fleet Parade along the Southern California coast. This photo was published in the April 20, 1932, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123058 18 Link

A Navy O2U-1 seaplane is catapulted off the desk of the Idaho during a military training exercise in the San Pedro area. A second plane waits for its turn to launch. This photo appeared in the March 27, 1932, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123059 19 Link

April 19, 1932: U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Saratoga during Navy parade off San Pedro. This photo appeared in the April 20, 1932, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123060 20 Link

July 31, 1932: Three U.S. Navy submarines on display for tours at San Pedro. On right is the Narwhal, then the Nautilus, and next to that (barely visible in this image) is the Bass. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123061 21 Link

Sept. 3, 1933: At anchor at San Pedro are, from left: minesweepers Brant and Robin, repair ship Medusa, and cruisers Trenton and Milwaukee. This photo was published in the Sept. 4, 1933, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123062 22 Link

Circa 1935 photo of the Nevada entering the harbor at San Pedro. The ship was damaged at Pearl Harbor, but repaired and participated in World War II. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123089 23 Link

Circa 1935 photo of battleship Pennsylvania in harbor at San Pedro. The ship was modernized in 1929-31 with tripod masts and new five-inch guns. During the Pearl Harbor attack, the Pennsylvania was in dry dock and suffered little damage. After repairs the ship participated in World War II. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123090 24 Link

Aug. 23, 1935: Aircraft flying over battleships. Ninety-eight ships and over 400 aircraft formed a 20-mile-long parade as the fleet sailed into San Diego harbor. This photo appeared in the Aug. 24, 1935, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Bill Snyder / Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123063 25 Link

April 28, 1936: Led by the Chicago, with cruisers Portland and Houston, dozens of ships leave San Pedro for U.S. Navy maneuvers. A total of 130 ships based in San Pedro and San Diego sailed to waters off Panama. This photo appeared in the April 28, 1936, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123064 26 Link

June 5, 1937: The USS Houston leads 12 ships into San Pedro after naval war games near Hawaii. This photo appeared in the June 6, 1937 Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123065 27 Link

Jan. 15, 1938: New 10,000-ton cruiser Vincennes after arrival in San Pedro. Painters are working on the new ship and on right is a barge loading supplies. This photo appeared in the Jan. 16, 1938, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123067 28 Link

May 22, 1938: U.S. Navy ships light up the sky during annual Harbor Day ceremonies in San Pedro. This photo appeared in the May 23, 1938, Los Angeles Times PHOTOGRAPH BY: Wide World Photos / Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123068 29 Link

Sep. 30, 1940: The battleship New Mexico drops her bow anchor in Los Angeles-Long Beach Harbor. This photo appeared in the Oct. 1, 1940, Los Angeles Times. PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA http://framework.latimes.com/?attachment_id=123069 30 Link