Ski Demski’s oversize American flags

Nov. 11, 1980: Members of the armed forces and veterans unfurl a 42- by-75-foot American flag in the street outside of Thomas (Ski) Demski's Long Beach home. This photo appeared in the Nov. 12, 1980, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles TimesLink
Nov. 11, 1980: A giant 42-by-75-foot flag is hoisted up a flagpole in front of Thomas (Ski) Demski's Long Beach home. This photo appeared in the Nov. 12, 1980, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles TimesLink
July 17, 1980: Ski Demski, far right, with his 125-foot flagpole to be put up in the front yard of his Long Beach home. This photo appeared in the July 18, 1980, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Thomas Kelsey / Los Angeles TimesLink
Dec. 2, 1987: Thomas (Ski) Demski, and his parrot "Peppy," in front of Demski's 125-foot flagpole converted into a Christmas tree. This photo was published in the Dec. 4, 1987, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Ellen Jaskol / Los Angeles TimesLink
1989 photo of Thomas (Ski) Demski with his parrot "Peppy" in front of his flagpole in Long Beach. This photo appeared in the June 14, 1989, Los Angeles Times
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Ellen Jaskol / Los Angeles TimesLink
June 14, 1993: With the Washington Monument in the background, the "Superflag" is unfurled on the Ellipse in Washington. The 3,000-pound, 255-by-505-foot flag owned by Ski Demski, of Long Beach, was unfurled as part of Flag Day festivities.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Mark Wilson / Associated PressLink
More galleries on Frameworkreturn to gallery
In the 1970s and '80s, Union Station was a quiet, little-used transportation hub, long after its glory years of the '30s and '40s and before its revival into the 21st century.... View Post»
Sixty thousand screaming fans brought the decibel levels way up during the LA K-Pop Festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this past Saturday. The K-Pop music phenomenon... View Post»
2012 Military Photographer of the Year photo competition
The Military Photographer of the Year Competition recognizes the best work of military photographers stationed around the world. The images include such scenes as combat patrols... View Post»
Pictures in the News | Feb. 17, 2012
Friday's Pictures in the News begins in Austria, where The 56th Vienna Opera ball opened with a mix of culture, glamour and politics. Former James Bond star Roger Moore, 84, and... View Post»