1986 Christmas traffic on Wilshire Blvd.
Dec. 16, 1986: Christmas shoppers shuttling between Beverly Hills and Westwood clog Wilshire Blvd. at Santa Monica Blvd. Overhead hang new City of Beverly Hills Christmas decorations.
This Cassy Cohen photo appeared in the Dec. 18, 1986 Los Angeles Times.
- Tags: From the Archives :: Los Angeles :: Black & White :: News
1 Comment
-
December 14, 2016, 2:15 pm
🙂 Nothing compared to the crazy traffic these days😀
|
- Noor