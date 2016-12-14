1986 Christmas traffic on Wilshire Blvd.

Posted On: 12:13 a.m. | December 14, 2016

Dec. 16, 1986: Christmas shoppers shuttling between Beverly Hills and Westwood clog Wilshire Blvd. at Santa Monica Blvd. Overhead hang new City of Beverly Hills Christmas decorations.

This Cassy Cohen photo appeared in the Dec. 18, 1986 Los Angeles Times.