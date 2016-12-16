1981 Laguna Beach waterspout
Nov. 26, 1981: Waterspout above Laguna Beach seen from Laguna Canyon Road looking toward the ocean.
This photo appeared in the Nov. 27, 1981, Los Angeles Times Orange County edition. An accompanying weather story reported:
The skies put on a spectacular Thanksgiving Day show for Orange County Thursday, from the beauty of cotton clouds tinted by the sunset to the awesome display of two waterspouts over Laguna Beach.
The whirlwinds, which descended from an isolated mass of black clouds offshore at mid-morning, touched down in the ocean and twisted toward downtown Laguna Beach. They ascended before reaching shore, however, and dissipated at an estimated altitude of 2,000 feet, barely causing a breeze on the sidewalks below, observers reported. …
Staff photographer Don Kelsen reported in his original caption, “this photo taken from Laguna Canyon on Laguna Canyon Rd. looking towards the ocean. Twister was gone before I got to coast.”
- Tags: From the Archives :: California :: Black & White :: News
No comments yet
Add a comment or a question.
If you are under 13 years of age you may read this message board, but you may not participate. Here are the full legal terms you agree to by using this comment form.
Comments are moderated, and will not appear until they've been approved.
|Advertisement
|
MOST POPULAR POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
- professorjpj: 1st!! House ALL the
- Jim Smith: mustang 5171 I respectfully
- Linda Lou: I was 7 years old
- happyface313: :-) Nothing compared to the
- icyfrog: I was 3 1/2 and
SITES WE LIKE
- A Photo A Day
- A Photo Editor
- Bombay Flying Club
- burn
- California is a place
- CameraWorks
- CLIK/HEAR
- Denver Post
- duckrabbit
- Exposures
- Interactive Narratives
- KobreGuide
- Lens
- MediaStorm
- Multimedia Muse
- Multimediashooter
- National Geographic
- Noor