1987 Urban Campground for the homeless

June 26, 1987: A view of the Urban Campground, located in an open area near the Los Angeles River at 4th Place and Santa Fe Avenue, looking northwestward toward downtown Los Angeles. The camp had been opened for two weeks and more than 500 homeless were camping out. This photo appeared in the June 28, 1987, Los Angeles Times.
June 15, 1987: A man is searched for concealed weapons and contraband at the entrance of the Urban Campground.
June 15, 1987: A child gazes at a banner displayed at a protest outside the Urban Campground that calls the area "Soweto, USA." Activists said the city needed more low-income housing. not campgrounds, for the homeless.
June 16, 1987: Homeless people sleep on cots in open-air tents while a stack of cots go unused at the Urban Campground.
June 26, 1987: Mike Linea checks on his wife Patricia, right, who was hurt in a car accident.
June 26, 1987: Two children play with toys and an empty box at the Urban Campground.
June 26, 1987: Lisa Gillie, 7 months pregnant, sorts clothes outside her tent at the Urban Campground.
June 26, 1987: Esperanza Huerta washes clothes in front of her tent while her dog Snowball takes it easy in the shade.
July 15, 1987: Volunteer Janice Estes, a medal assistant from Fullerton, examines a 2-year-old boy with sores on his legs at the Urban Campground while his mother and sister look on.
July 15, 1987: Carolyn Blue hangs her wash on a fence to dry at the Urban Campground while daughter Shameka, 3, plays. Blue, mother of five, was at the camp while awaiting housing assistance.
Aug. 14, 1987: A child peers out of school bus window as she waits for others from the Urban Campground for ride to Plasencia Elementary School.
Aug. 14, 1987: Assistant Principal George Alexander, third from left, confers with teachers at Plasencia School, where a dozen students from the Urban Campground were enrolled.
Aug. 11, 1987: Adult workers round up children for the morning pickup at the Urban Campground for the homeless to the Fred Jordan Mission day care program.
Aug. 11, 1987: Children from skid row hotels and the Urban Campground have breakfast at the Fred Jordan Mission day care program.
Aug. 13, 1987: Segura Williams, 13, left, and his brother Lamartina, 7, outside of their tent at the Urban Campground.
Sept. 18, 1987: Graffiti left on a wall near the Urban Campground for the homeless.
Sept. 24, 1987: The Urban Campground as seen from the 4th Street bridge the day before it was shut down.
Sep. 18, 1987: Jose Lopez washes the shampoo from his hair with a garden hose at the Urban Campground. He was cleaning up before going on a job search.
Sept. 25, 1987: With his belongings piled on a shopping cart, Alfred Gueva leaves the closed Urban Campground., where he had lived since it opened in June.
Sept. 23, 1987: A shirt left behind flaps in the breeze after the Urban Campground closed.
