A Christmas Tree decorated on Main Street

Posted On: 12:04 a.m. | December 22, 2016

Dec. 1988: Ernesto (Angel) Perez, 31, reacts after decorating a tree that he and homeless friends set up where they sleep.

Their encampment on the Main Street sidewalk was between 2nd and 3rd streets in downtown Los Angeles. This photo by Lacy Atkins appeared in the Dec. 21, 1988, Los Angeles Times.