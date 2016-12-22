A Christmas Tree decorated on Main Street
Dec. 1988: Ernesto (Angel) Perez, 31, reacts after decorating a tree that he and homeless friends set up where they sleep.
Their encampment on the Main Street sidewalk was between 2nd and 3rd streets in downtown Los Angeles. This photo by Lacy Atkins appeared in the Dec. 21, 1988, Los Angeles Times.
Tags: From the Archives :: Los Angeles :: Black & White :: Daily Life
|
