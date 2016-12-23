Santa makes a check on his gifts

Dec. 20, 1966: For a fun after-Christmas photo, staff photographer Nelson Tiffany, posed a Santa Claus and children around pile of opened presents.

When this image appeared in the Dec. 26, 1966 Los Angeles Times, the extended caption reported:

Only those who can’t tell tales are privileged to see Santa Claus when he returns to check and see how boys and girls enjoyed their gifts.

Here, only Britt, 1, and Ragamuffin, the dog, see merry old – and tired – St. Nick peeping through the window. Lisa, 8; Ingrid, 6, and Erik, 3, have had such a busy day with the Christmas presents that they are fast asleep.

The children are daughters and sons of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Duba of Silverlake.