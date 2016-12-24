Framework

1950 Christmas window display

PHOTO BY: Paul Calvert / Los Angeles Times

Dec. 1950: Holiday shoppers watch animated Christmas display in downtown Los Angeles department store window. The window featured a moving Santa Claus, right.

This photo by staff photographer Paul Calvert appeared in the Dec. 14, 1950, Los Angeles Times. Calvert, with the store’s permission, had concealed himself behind the display to capture viewers’ reactions.

