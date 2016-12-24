1950 Christmas window display
Dec. 1950: Holiday shoppers watch animated Christmas display in downtown Los Angeles department store window. The window featured a moving Santa Claus, right.
This photo by staff photographer Paul Calvert appeared in the Dec. 14, 1950, Los Angeles Times. Calvert, with the store’s permission, had concealed himself behind the display to capture viewers’ reactions.
- Tags: From the Archives :: Los Angeles :: Black & White :: News
No comments yet
Add a comment or a question.
If you are under 13 years of age you may read this message board, but you may not participate. Here are the full legal terms you agree to by using this comment form.
Comments are moderated, and will not appear until they've been approved.
|Advertisement
|
MOST POPULAR POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
- professorjpj: 1st!! House ALL the
- Jim Smith: mustang 5171 I respectfully
- Linda Lou: I was 7 years old
- happyface313: :-) Nothing compared to the
- icyfrog: I was 3 1/2 and
SITES WE LIKE
- A Photo A Day
- A Photo Editor
- Bombay Flying Club
- burn
- California is a place
- CameraWorks
- CLIK/HEAR
- Denver Post
- duckrabbit
- Exposures
- Interactive Narratives
- KobreGuide
- Lens
- MediaStorm
- Multimedia Muse
- Multimediashooter
- National Geographic
- Noor