1950 Christmas window display

Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | December 24, 2016

Dec. 1950: Holiday shoppers watch animated Christmas display in downtown Los Angeles department store window. The window featured a moving Santa Claus, right.

This photo by staff photographer Paul Calvert appeared in the Dec. 14, 1950, Los Angeles Times. Calvert, with the store’s permission, had concealed himself behind the display to capture viewers’ reactions.