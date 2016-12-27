New Year calendar toss
Dec. 31, 1986: Vacationing students reach for calendar pages that were thrown from a building on Wilshire; some believe it brings good luck to catch the page with your birthday on it.
For years, downtown Los Angeles office workers tossed their desk calendars out the window. The unofficial New Year calendar toss occurred around noon on the last work day of the year.
Here are three calendar-toss images from the Los Angeles Times archives.
