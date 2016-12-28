New Year’s Eve celebrations in Los Angeles

Dec. 31, 1939: Broadway is a teeming mass of humanity as thousands crowd downtown Los Angeles to welcome in the new year. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1940, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 1, 1940: Hundreds blew horns in downtown Los Angeles welcoming in the new year. This photo was published in the Jan. 1, 1940, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles TimesLink
Dec. 31, 1941: Broadway in Los Angeles is quiet on New Year's Eve due to the start of World War II. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1942, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Jack A. Herod / Los Angeles TimesLink
Dec. 31, 1944: A New Year's Eve party at the Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1945, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: George M. Lacks / Los Angeles TimesLink
Dec. 31, 1945: A crowd in downtown Los Angeles celebrates New Year's Eve. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1946, Los Angeles Times
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Frank Q. Brown / Los Angeles TimesLink
Dec. 31, 1946: A New Year's Eve celebration at the Palladium in Los Angeles. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1947, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: R. L. Oliver / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 31, 1951: New Year's Eve finds Nina Galladay, from Cheyenne, Wyo., dancing with Marine Sgt. Bill Psychos, from Coudersport, Pa., on the corner of 6th and Broadway in Los Angeles. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1952, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: John W. Wilson / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 1, 1973: Confetti clouds the sky at Hollywood and Vine during a New Year's celebration.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Reed Saxon / Los Angeles TimesLink
