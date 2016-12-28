Framework

Dec. 31, 1939: Broadway is a teeming mass of humanity as thousands crowd downtown Los Angeles to welcome in the new year. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1940, Los Angeles Times.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times

Jan. 1, 1940: Hundreds blew horns in downtown Los Angeles welcoming in the new year. This photo was published in the Jan. 1, 1940, Los Angeles Times.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times

Dec. 31, 1941: Broadway in Los Angeles is quiet on New Year's Eve due to the start of World War II. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1942, Los Angeles Times.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: Jack A. Herod / Los Angeles Times

Dec. 31, 1944: A New Year's Eve party at the Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1945, Los Angeles Times.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: George M. Lacks / Los Angeles Times

Dec. 31, 1945: A crowd in downtown Los Angeles celebrates New Year's Eve. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1946, Los Angeles Times

PHOTOGRAPH BY: Frank Q. Brown / Los Angeles Times

Dec. 31, 1946: A New Year's Eve celebration at the Palladium in Los Angeles. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1947, Los Angeles Times.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: R. L. Oliver / Los Angeles Times

Jan. 31, 1951: New Year's Eve finds Nina Galladay, from Cheyenne, Wyo., dancing with Marine Sgt. Bill Psychos, from Coudersport, Pa., on the corner of 6th and Broadway in Los Angeles. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1952, Los Angeles Times.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: John W. Wilson / Los Angeles Times

Jan. 1, 1973: Confetti clouds the sky at Hollywood and Vine during a New Year's celebration.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: Reed Saxon / Los Angeles Times

Here’s some From the Archives images of previous New Year’s Eve celebrations in Los Angeles. Of course, for years the biggest event was on Broadway in downtown L.A.

A story in the Jan. 1, 1941, Los Angeles Times reported:

Broadway between Third and Ninth Sts. became a moving, milling mass of humanity last night as an estimated half a million persons filled the metropolitan canyon with noise and revelry.

Untold thousands jammed the thoroughfare and broke the silent night with rejoicing at the new year — 1941.

Although the great mobile throng was generally well behaved, previous warnings against confetti and serpentine throwing — against city ordinances — were disregarded. …

The New Year’s Eve Broadway celebrations ended in the early 1950s. In a Jan. 8, 2006, story, staff writer Cecilia Rasmussen reported that the parties were “a tradition that died in the 1950s when L.A. had spawned suburbs and Broadway had lost its luster as a prime entertainment and shopping district.”

Rasmussen’s full story 1st New Year’s Blast Was Late is online.

