Framework

Capturing the world through photography, video and multimedia

New Year babies

PHOTO BY: Los Angeles Times

New Year babies

In a Dec. 1941, photo illustration, helmet wearing Charles Don O’Day is posed crashing through a poster. This image, made after the Pearl Harbor attack, appeared in the Jan. 1, 1942, Los Angeles Times with the caption:

Let Me At ’Em  ’T was a pugnacious Kid New Year who crashed the calendar last night in person of Charles Don O’ Day symbolizing a new year of all-out war.

Here are three fun baby photos from the Los Angeles Times Archives.

Happy New Year!

Scott Harrison

Dec. 28, 1939: To help welcome in the New Year, is Barry Sherman, 18 months. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1940 Los Angeles Times.

Dec. 28, 1939: To help welcome in the New Year is Barry Sherman, 18 months. This photo appeared in the Jan. 1, 1940, Los Angeles Times.

Original caption on Jan. 1, 1960 reported: Happy New Year! And little Mr. 1960 is certain itâs going to be a bright and properous one for Southlanders as he bids 1959 farewell, welcomes a new decade.

Original caption on Jan. 1, 1960: Happy New Year! And little Mr. 1960 is certain it’s going to be a bright and prosperous one for Southlanders as he bids 1959 farewell, welcomes a new decade. Credit: Larry Sharkey/Los Angeles Times.

No comments yet

Add a comment or a question.

If you are under 13 years of age you may read this message board, but you may not participate. Here are the full legal terms you agree to by using this comment form.

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until they've been approved.

Required

Required, will not be published

PREVIOUS POST
New Year's Eve celebrations in Los Angeles

New Year's Eve celebrations in Los Angeles

You've reached the end

Advertisement

Instagram

Follow @latimesphotos »

MOST POPULAR POSTS

SHOP LA TIMES PHOTOS
Browse All Photos »

RECENT COMMENTS

SITES WE LIKE