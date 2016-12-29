New Year babies
In a Dec. 1941, photo illustration, helmet wearing Charles Don O’Day is posed crashing through a poster. This image, made after the Pearl Harbor attack, appeared in the Jan. 1, 1942, Los Angeles Times with the caption:
Let Me At ’Em — ’T was a pugnacious Kid New Year who crashed the calendar last night in person of Charles Don O’ Day symbolizing a new year of all-out war.
Here are three fun baby photos from the Los Angeles Times Archives.
Happy New Year!
Scott Harrison
