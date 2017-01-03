Framework

Know Your City No. 38 – Robert Freeman College Union

PHOTO BY: John Malmin / Los Angeles Times

Dec. 22, 1955: Patio of the Robert Freeman College Union at Occidental College

This John Malmin photo appeared in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 25, 1955, as part of the Know Your City photography series. The original caption reported:

KNOW YOUR CITY, NO. 38–Looks almost like a mosque, doesn’t it? But it isn’t. It is in a building named after a minister at an institution in a community that is named for a boulder. So much for the confusion. Answer, Page 6, Part 2A.

ANSWER–Scene in the photograph is looking outward from the patio of the Robert Freeman College Union, the building named after a Pasadena minister and which is “at the crossroads of the campus” at Occidental College in Eagle Rock.

The Robert Freeman College Union was built in 1928. In 1992, J. Stanley and Mary W. Johnson donated $5 million to help in the building’s modernization. Afterward, the building was renamed the Johnson Student Center and Robert Freeman College Union.

April 14, 1987: The Robert Freeman College Union center at Occidental College.

April 14, 1987: The Robert Freeman College Union at Occidental College. Credit: William S. Murphy / Los Angeles Times

