High Contrast at Los Angeles City Hall

Posted On: 12:11 a.m. | January 4, 2017

June 22, 1988: Scene on Spring St. steps to Los Angeles City Hall as homeless watch as group photo taken.

The original caption for this photo by Ken Lubas reported:

High contrast-A group of homeless people camping at L.A. City Hall watch students from Evans Adult School get their picture taken on a field trip. A city spokesman said the homeless will be allowed to stay at least until this morning.

The homeless had recently been evicted from state property located on the opposite side on Spring St. from Los Angeles City Hall.