From Malibu cliffhanger to John Wayne sculpture

Feb. 9, 1979: Demolition experts examine a large boulder 250 feet up a Malibu cliffside above Pacific Coast Highway. They decided against blasting the boulder. The rock had moved 20 feet in about a week.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: R. L. Oliver / Los Angeles TimesLink
Feb. 15, 1979: A helicopter and sling are used on the boulder overlooking Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Dave Gately / Los Angeles TimesLink
Feb. 15, 1979: A helicopter lowers a steel cable net over a large boulder on a Malibu cliffside overlooking Pacific Coast Highway. This three-photo combo was published in the Feb. 16, 1979, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: George Fry / Los Angeles TimesLink
Feb. 16, 1979: Crew members from Guy. F. Atkinson Co. celebrate after they brought down a large boulder off a Malibu cliffside onto Pacific Coast Highway.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: George Fry / Los Angeles TimesLink
Feb. 16, 1979: Dianne Colemen, 22, exults after scrambling atop the boulder that finally came off a Malibu cliffside.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: George Fry / Los Angeles TimesLink
Feb. 16, 1979: Dick Booth, 38, as Superman, offered to help move the large boulder in Malibu. His offer was declined.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: George Fry / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 2, 1979: A five-ton portion of Malibu's famous teetering boulder, which recently was removed from its uncertain hillside perch, is placed in a grassy area in Century City. From it Australian sculptor Brett-Livingstone Strong plans to carve a bust of John Wayne.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Bruce Cox / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 9, 1979: The section of the Malibu boulder as it appeared after one week of work by sculptor Brett-Livingstone Strong.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Bruce Cox / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 26, 1979: Sculptor Brett-Livingstone Strong working on sculpture of John Wayne using a section of boulder from Malibu. He is holding a magazine cover of Wayne he uses as a guide.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Bruce Cox / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 26, 1979: Sculptor Brett-Livingstone Strong working on sculpture of John Wayne using a section of the Malibu rock.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Bruce Cox / Los Angeles TimesLink
June 13, 1979: A sculpture of John Wayne sits surrounded by flowers following the death of Wayne. Security guard Isaiah Brown talks with sculptor Brett-Livingstone Brown. The sculpture was on display at Century Square Shopping Center in Century City. The boulder had been removed from a Malibu cliff in February 1979.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Bruce Cox / Los Angeles TimesLink
Dec. 4, 1979: Australian sculptor-artist Brett Livingstone Strong with sculpture of John Wayne carved from 116 ton Malibu rock. Sculpture is sitting in forecourt of Mann's Chinese Theater.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Steve Fontanini / Los Angeles TimesLink
Oct. 23, 1980: Brett-Livingstone Strong watches as his sculpture of John Wayne is lifted from the courtyard of Mann's Chinese Theater. Purchased by Tom Murphy, the eight-ton sculpture was taken on a tour.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Ben Olender / Los Angeles TimesLink
