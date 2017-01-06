Framework

A late white Christmas

PHOTO BY: Bill Varie / Los Angeles Times

The original caption in the Dec. 26, 1978, edition of the Los Angeles Times reported:

ICE CAPADE–Paul Ricoletti, owner of North Hollywood Ice Co., dedicated this winter scene to daughter Kathy, who was recently hospitalized after a traffic accident and spent Christmas recuperating at home. Ice machines created material for snowball fights by family members.

This photo by Bill Varie would have made a great Christmas post two weeks ago, but I only found it earlier this week. The print was filed in the Los Angeles Times photo archives under “snow.”

But even late, it is still worth sharing!

  1. January 6, 2017, 4:22 am

    🙂 excellent picture!
    Happy winter🙂

    By: happyface313

