A late white Christmas

Posted On: 12:07 a.m. | January 6, 2017

The original caption in the Dec. 26, 1978, edition of the Los Angeles Times reported:

ICE CAPADE–Paul Ricoletti, owner of North Hollywood Ice Co., dedicated this winter scene to daughter Kathy, who was recently hospitalized after a traffic accident and spent Christmas recuperating at home. Ice machines created material for snowball fights by family members.

This photo by Bill Varie would have made a great Christmas post two weeks ago, but I only found it earlier this week. The print was filed in the Los Angeles Times photo archives under “snow.”

But even late, it is still worth sharing!