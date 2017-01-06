A late white Christmas
The original caption in the Dec. 26, 1978, edition of the Los Angeles Times reported:
ICE CAPADE–Paul Ricoletti, owner of North Hollywood Ice Co., dedicated this winter scene to daughter Kathy, who was recently hospitalized after a traffic accident and spent Christmas recuperating at home. Ice machines created material for snowball fights by family members.
This photo by Bill Varie would have made a great Christmas post two weeks ago, but I only found it earlier this week. The print was filed in the Los Angeles Times photo archives under “snow.”
But even late, it is still worth sharing!
1 Comment
-
January 6, 2017, 4:22 am
🙂 excellent picture!
Happy winter🙂
