Snow on the Grapevine

Dec. 16, 1940: Cars are halted at Gorman by the first major storm of the season. Tire chains were required to proceed north.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles TimesLink
Feb. 5, 1948: The Ridge Route through Gorman after a winter storm.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Ray Graham / Los Angeles TimesLink
Mar. 23, 1948: Snow covered valley along Ridge Route near Gorman.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: John Malmin / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 4, 1974: Motorists are stranded on southbound Interstate 5 in the Newhall area, blocked by stalled trucks not equipped with chains.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: John Malmin / Los Angeles TimesLink
April 7, 1975: A snow-covered mountain along the Ridge Route near Gorman after a storm.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Boris Yaro / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 31, 1979: Truck driver Clyde Jackson walks past trucks stranded by snow and slick conditions on northbound Interstate 5 south of Gorman.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Ken Hively / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 31, 1979: John DeLong of Ramona stands besides his stranded car on Interstate 5 at Pyramid Lake. Bound for Bakersfield, DeLong managed to get his car turned around when the snow got heavy but got no farther and spent the night in his vehicle.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Ken Hively / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 31, 1979: Martha Creber of San Juan Capistrano plays with her dog Molly beside her trailer, sitting in snow on northbound Interstate at Gorman, while waiting for the highway to reopen.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Ken Hively / Los Angeles TimesLink
Nov. 10, 1982: A blanket of snow covers hills after a storm but Interstate 5 is open near Frazier Park.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Ken Lubas / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 18, 1988: Truck litter a stretch of northbound Interstate 5 near Gorman after heavy snow closed the road.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles TimesLink
Feb. 10, 1989: A plow sends up a shower of snow as it clears southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Gorman.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Ken Lubas / Los Angeles TimesLink
Dec. 23, 1995: A CHP cruiser escorts a group of cars on Interstate 5 through the Gorman area., reopened after an overnight snowstorm closed the road at Castaic.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: David Bohrer / Los Angeles TimesLink
Dec. 20 2002: A dusting of snow blankets the Grapevine in the mountains along Interstate 5 near Gorman after a storm brought rain and snow to Southern California.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Brian Vander Brug / Los Angeles TimesLink
