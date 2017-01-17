Framework

Capturing the world through photography, video and multimedia

Feb. 26, 1977: Ron Taylor of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power finds a thin layer of snow in an area where the snowpack is 6 feet deep in an average year.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: Cal Montney / Los Angeles Times

Feb. 26, 1977: Ron Taylor of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power climbs a Sacramento Rain Gauge, a device used to catch falling snow and measure its moisture content, at the edge of Lake Mary near Mammoth Mountain.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: Cal Montney / Los Angeles Times

Feb. 26, 1977: Ron Taylor of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power uses a staff gauge to check volume of water flowing out of Lake Mary in the Mammoth Lakes area.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: Cal Montney / Los Angeles Times

March 22, 1980: An L.A. Department of Water and Power snowcat carrying a measuring crew to work tracks across 18-foot snowdrifts in the Sierra Nevada.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times

February 1961: Ed Kandt places a tube holding a core sample of snow on a scale and Charles Seybert records the weight in a ledger as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power hydrographers conduct a snow survey in the eastern Sierra Nevada. This photo appeared in the Feb. 20, 1961, Los Angeles Times.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: Frank Q. Brown / Los Angeles Times

April 7, 1971: A Los Angeles Department of Water and Power snowcat moves down a slope during a snow survey trip to Mammoth Pass.

PHOTOGRAPH BY: Cal Montney / Los Angeles Times

More galleries on Framework

return to gallery

L.A. Department of Water and Power snow surveys

Clintons' 1992 Presidential campaign

Here's a collection of Los Angeles Times images from Bill Clinton's successful 1992 Presidential campaign. Future first lady, Hillary Clinton, heavily campaigned alongside Bill...   View Post»

   

L.A. Department of Water and Power snow surveys

Pictures in the News | September 12, 2014

Friday's Pictures in the News begins in Tahiti, where Takanui Smith rides a wave as fellow surfers and filming crew react during the shooting of a remake of the 1991 film "Point...   View Post»

   

Mitchell Caverns vandalized

Vandalism at a shuttered state park

At the visitors center at Mitchell Caverns, part of Providence Mountains State Recreation Area in the Mojave Desert, vandals cut fences, kicked doors off of hinges and shattered...   View Post»

   

Standing by the wooden ladder

Standing by the wooden ladder

San Francisco is the only fire department in the country to still make all of its own ladders. A look at the singular workshop in this famously fire-phobic city.  View Post»

L.A. Department of Water and Power snow surveys

Since 1926, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has conducted snow surveys in the eastern Sierra Nevada. Because the DWP gets over half of its water from the eastern Sierra, the surveys provide a vital projection of water available during the spring runoff.

Some years there’s plenty of snow; other years there’s little. The winter of 1976-77 was a drought year. Staff writer Jeff Stall reported in the Feb. 27, 1977, Los Angeles Times:

MAMMOTH LAKES – California’s largest storehouse of fresh water is a reservoir with no dams, no clearly defined shoreline, no waves lapping in the breeze.

This reservoir, critical to California’s waters supplies, is run by nature – and run very efficiently. It is the annual mountain snowpack that builds up through the long, cold winter months.

The tiny snow crystals undergo a silent transformation – compressing under their own weight, freezing, thawing, freezing again, evaporating.

And finally, with the warm spring sun, the snow melts and ultimately courses down the streams and into man’s own reservoirs with their dams and shorelines.

But this year is different.

“This year, there’s no winter,” said Chuck Seybert, who has toured the High Sierra snowfields for 28 years as an employee of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in the Owens Valley.

One of Seybert’s jobs is to measure the snowpack each month. The figures are compiled with those of fellow hydrographers into the spring stream runoff forecasts.

In the winter of 1976-77, Seybert is getting accustomed to the grim humor of a drought year. …

“What did you do, come up to measure nothing?” joked a friend as he approached Seybert.

Seybert responded with an unrecorded comment, but the grin on his tanned face indicated that it was good-natured. Later, the smile disappeared and Seybert said, “ Today, it’s a matter of seeing how bad we are.” …

The DWP surveys are part of the statewide California Cooperative Snow Survey program.

Three of the photos in the above gallery accompanied Stall’s February 1977 article. I’ve added a couple additional images from other Los Angeles Times coverage of  DWP snow surveys.

For more, check out the history of DWP snow surveys on the agency’s website.

No comments yet

Add a comment or a question.

If you are under 13 years of age you may read this message board, but you may not participate. Here are the full legal terms you agree to by using this comment form.

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until they've been approved.

Required

Required, will not be published