L.A. Department of Water and Power snow surveys

Feb. 26, 1977: Ron Taylor of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power finds a thin layer of snow in an area where the snowpack is 6 feet deep in an average year.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Cal Montney / Los Angeles TimesLink
Feb. 26, 1977: Ron Taylor of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power climbs a Sacramento Rain Gauge, a device used to catch falling snow and measure its moisture content, at the edge of Lake Mary near Mammoth Mountain.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Cal Montney / Los Angeles TimesLink
Feb. 26, 1977: Ron Taylor of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power uses a staff gauge to check volume of water flowing out of Lake Mary in the Mammoth Lakes area.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Cal Montney / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 22, 1980: An L.A. Department of Water and Power snowcat carrying a measuring crew to work tracks across 18-foot snowdrifts in the Sierra Nevada.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles TimesLink
February 1961: Ed Kandt places a tube holding a core sample of snow on a scale and Charles Seybert records the weight in a ledger as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power hydrographers conduct a snow survey in the eastern Sierra Nevada. This photo appeared in the Feb. 20, 1961, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Frank Q. Brown / Los Angeles TimesLink
April 7, 1971: A Los Angeles Department of Water and Power snowcat moves down a slope during a snow survey trip to Mammoth Pass.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Cal Montney / Los Angeles TimesLink
