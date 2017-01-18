The Garret coffee house
Aug. 12, 1965: At The Garret coffee house, a folk song sung by Joseph O’Hara, 20, enthralls Laurie Burke, 16, center, and Mike Starr 17.
This Mary Frampton photo appeared in the Aug. 16, 1965 Los Angeles Times. The photo was part of an story on the teenager night scene on Sunset Strip.
According to The Garret web site, the coffee house operated from 1958 through 1971 and, “Over the years, The Garret acquired a reputation for being a clean, safe, drug free place for minors to hang out.”
- Tags: From the Archives :: Los Angeles :: Black & White :: Entertainment
No comments yet
Add a comment or a question.
If you are under 13 years of age you may read this message board, but you may not participate. Here are the full legal terms you agree to by using this comment form.
Comments are moderated, and will not appear until they've been approved.
|Advertisement
|
MOST POPULAR POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
- deewhy1939@aol.com: I remember that snow.
- Scott Harrison: The 1932 image of cars
- rick: reversed image.
- charles: God I can remember this
- happyface313: :-) excellent picture! Happy winter
SITES WE LIKE
- A Photo A Day
- A Photo Editor
- Bombay Flying Club
- burn
- California is a place
- CameraWorks
- CLIK/HEAR
- Denver Post
- duckrabbit
- Exposures
- Interactive Narratives
- KobreGuide
- Lens
- MediaStorm
- Multimedia Muse
- Multimediashooter
- National Geographic
- Noor