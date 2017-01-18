The Garret coffee house

Aug. 12, 1965: At The Garret coffee house, a folk song sung by Joseph O’Hara, 20, enthralls Laurie Burke, 16, center, and Mike Starr 17.

This Mary Frampton photo appeared in the Aug. 16, 1965 Los Angeles Times. The photo was part of an story on the teenager night scene on Sunset Strip.

According to The Garret web site, the coffee house operated from 1958 through 1971 and, “Over the years, The Garret acquired a reputation for being a clean, safe, drug free place for minors to hang out.”