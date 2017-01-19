Hynes becomes Paramount
Dec. 29, 1947: W.T. Price, left, traffic manager of Union Pacific Railroad, and C.R. Stewart, station agent, watch workmen replace sign “Hynes” with new sign “Paramount” as community takes on new name.
This photo accompanied a short story in the Dec. 30, 1947 Los Angeles Times that began:
HYNES, Dec. 29––This dairy community will mark its 50th year with a new name on Jan. 1.
Named Hynes as a tribute to the superintendent of the old Terminal Railroad which traveled from Los Angeles to Terminal Island back at the turn of the century, the town has carried its name since 1898. Thursday it officially becomes “Paramount.”
In anticipation of the change Union Pacific officials today tore down the old name which has identified the railroad station and replaced it with a brand new sign. …
- Tags: From the Archives :: California :: Black & White :: News
No comments yet
Add a comment or a question.
If you are under 13 years of age you may read this message board, but you may not participate. Here are the full legal terms you agree to by using this comment form.
Comments are moderated, and will not appear until they've been approved.
|Advertisement
|
MOST POPULAR POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
- deewhy1939@aol.com: I remember that snow.
- Scott Harrison: The 1932 image of cars
- rick: reversed image.
- charles: God I can remember this
- happyface313: :-) excellent picture! Happy winter
SITES WE LIKE
- A Photo A Day
- A Photo Editor
- Bombay Flying Club
- burn
- California is a place
- CameraWorks
- CLIK/HEAR
- Denver Post
- duckrabbit
- Exposures
- Interactive Narratives
- KobreGuide
- Lens
- MediaStorm
- Multimedia Muse
- Multimediashooter
- National Geographic
- Noor