Homeless evicted from under Hollywood Freeway overpass

July 3, 1987: Homeless man is evicted from homeless encampment.

The original combined caption for these two photos in the July 4, 1987 Los Angeles Times reported:

July 3, 1987: Man carries his belongings and leads out dog from homeless encampment under Hollywood Boulevard overpass of Hollywood Freeway. California Highway Patrol officer, acting on complaints, moved out six people and their furnishings, including several sofas. This photo appeared in the July 4, 1987 Los Angeles Times.

Staff photographer Larry Davis added that CHP officers removed the homeless so CalTrans workers could remove the homeless encampment.

