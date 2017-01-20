Homeless evicted from under Hollywood Freeway overpass
July 3, 1987: Homeless man is evicted from homeless encampment.
The original combined caption for these two photos in the July 4, 1987 Los Angeles Times reported:
Man carries his belongings and another leads out dog from homeless encampment under Hollywood Boulevard overpass of Hollywood Freeway. California Highway Patrol officer, acting on complaints, moved out six people and their furnishings, including several sofas.
Staff photographer Larry Davis added that CHP officers removed the homeless so CalTrans workers could remove the homeless encampment.
- Tags: From the Archives :: Los Angeles :: Black & White
No comments yet
Add a comment or a question.
If you are under 13 years of age you may read this message board, but you may not participate. Here are the full legal terms you agree to by using this comment form.
Comments are moderated, and will not appear until they've been approved.
|Advertisement
|
MOST POPULAR POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
- Pasa: best article.
- deewhy1939@aol.com: I remember that snow.
- Scott Harrison: The 1932 image of cars
- rick: reversed image.
- charles: God I can remember this
SITES WE LIKE
- A Photo A Day
- A Photo Editor
- Bombay Flying Club
- burn
- California is a place
- CameraWorks
- CLIK/HEAR
- Denver Post
- duckrabbit
- Exposures
- Interactive Narratives
- KobreGuide
- Lens
- MediaStorm
- Multimedia Muse
- Multimediashooter
- National Geographic
- Noor