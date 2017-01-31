Street theater in L.A. City Council chambers

Posted On: 12:07 a.m. | January 31, 2017

Feb. 20, 1987: During a play about the homeless, a man lies in a cardboard box in the Los Angeles City Council chambers. Homeless advocate Ted Hayes, at lectern, presides over the street theater.

The play was part of a protest against the city’s crackdown on homeless encampments in skid row.

This Ken Lubas photo appeared as a standalone photo in the Feb. 21, 1987, Los Angeles Times. The caption added that “Other homeless people portrayed city employees bulldozing a cardboard box set up as a shelter.”

On the right is then-Los Angeles City Councilman Zev Yaroslavsky.