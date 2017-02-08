Know Your City no. 39 – Statue of St. Vincent de Paul
Dec. 1955: Statue of St. Vincent de Paul in front of St. Vincent Hospital in Los Angeles.
This photo by staff photographer John Malmin, appeared in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 26, 1955, as part of the Know Your City photography series. The original caption reported:
KNOW YOUR CITY, NO. 39– This statue depicting the compassion of a saint for little children faces a busy street in front of a prominent institution. But thousands rush past every day probably without even noticing. What and where? Answer on Page 34, Part 1.
ANSWER: It is the miniature statue of St. Vincent de Paul and the children that stands on the lawn in front of St. Vincent’s Hospital on W 3rd St., at Alvarado St.
In 1974, with the opening of a replacement building, St. Vincent Hospital was renamed St. Vincent Medical Center.
The first hospital in Los Angeles, St. Vincent was founded in 1856 by the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul. It’s original name was the Los Angeles Infirmary. In 1918, it was renamed St. Vincent’s Hospital.
