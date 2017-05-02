Views from the top of Los Angeles City Hall

Dec. 8, 1947: View looking north from the top of Los Angeles City Hall.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Al Humphreys / Los Angeles TimesLink
Nov. 30, 2009: View of Los Angeles from Top of Los Angeles City Hall looking northwest toward Pasadena. The Post Office Terminal Annex is on the right.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 7, 2017: Photo on diaplay at the top of Los Angeles City Hall locating points of interest looking north.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
Nov. 30, 2009: The Post Office Terminal Annex is on the left next to Union Station. View from top of Los Angeles City Hall.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
Nov. 30, 2009: The Hall of Justice is joined by the criminal courts building on left. Just beyond them is the silver and gray campus of the new L.A. Unified Arts High School. Dodger Stadium is visible in the hills at center in the background.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 7, 2017: View from Los Angeles City Hall looking North.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
Oct. 29, 1943: Nighttime cityscape seen from city hall tower looking northeast, during dim-out in Los Angeles, Calif. The dim-outs ended on Nov. 1, 1943.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLALink
Oct. 29, 1943: Nighttime cityscape seen from city hall tower looking north, during dim-out in Los Angeles, Calif. The dim-outs ended on Nov. 1, 1943.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLALink
Oct. 29, 1943: Nighttime cityscape seen from city hall tower looking northeast, during dim-out in Los Angeles, Calif. The dim-outs ended on Nov. 1, 1943.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLALink
Jan. 26, 1950: View looking North from the observation deck of Los Angeles City Hall.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Paul Calvert / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 24, 1950: View looking north from Los Angeles City Hall. The roof of Federal Building is on right. A portion of the Hall of Justice is visible on left.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Paul Calvert / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 12, 1951: Looking north. The building in the foreground is the Hall of Justice. Chinatown is at right.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Associated PressLink
Jan. 12, 1951: This is an aerial view of Los Angeles from the top of City Hall looking northwest. At left foreground is the top of the Federal building. The large building at right foreground is the post office department's Terminal Annex. Beyond the hills, center foreground, is Pasadena.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Associated PressLink
Jan. 12, 1951: At the center is the Union Passenger Terminal. The large, white building at left of the railway terminal is Terminal Annex, the post office. Beyond the post office is the County General Hospital, center.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Associated PressLink
June 3, 1956: There were a million landmarks to tell you that the camera was pointed north from the City Hall tower. In the foreground are the top of the Federal Building and the Hollywood-Santa Ana Freeway. Off to the right are the clump of trees that is the Plaza and beyond it the Post Office Terminal Annex. At the extreme left N Broadway heads toward the tree-covered hills of Elysian Park.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLALink
Jan. 24, 1950: View from top of Los Angeles City Hall on smogless day. In the distance, against the mountains, are parts of Glendale, Pasadena and Altadena. This photo was published in the Jan. 25, 1950 Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles TimesLink
Nov. 30, 2009: The view West now includes the Department of Water and Power building, at left, the Music Center, county government buildings and the criminal courts building, at right.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 7, 2017: Photo on diaplay at the top of Los Angeles City Hall locating points of interest looking West.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 7, 2017: View from Los Angeles City Hall looking West.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
Oct. 29, 1943: Nighttime cityscape seen from city hall tower looking west, during dim-out in Los Angeles, Calif.. The night dim-outs ended on Nov. 1, 1943.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLALink
Jan. 26, 1950: View of Los Angeles looking West from the top of City Hall.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Paul Calvert / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 26, 1950: View looking West from top of Los Angeles City Hall.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Paul Calvert / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 12, 1951: Looking West toward Hollywood from the top of Los Angeles City Hall. The four-level interchange, with the new Hollywood Freeway leading away from it, can be seen. The large building in the background at left center is Queen of Angels Hospital. The Hollywood sign is on the hill at center background.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Associated PressLink
June 6, 1956: West. That's the way you were looking in the photo from the City Hall tower. That's the roof of the Hall of Records in the foreground. Over at the left is the Law Building and steel structure for the new County Courthouse. Beyond Temple St. at the right it the four-level interchange of the freeways and, way at the left, Beverly Blvd. goes over Belmont Hill. Hollywood and the Hollywood Hills are out there in the haze somewhere.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLALink
Los Angeles Times staff photographer Larry Sharkey took these two panoramas from the observation deck of Los Angeles City Hall of the Civic Center. The top image was taken in November 1969. The bottom one in May 1960. Sharkey assembled each panorama using three black and white prints.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Larry Sharkey / Los Angeles TimesLink
Nov. 18, 1953: View looking West from observation deck of Los Angeles City Hall. Scans from original negatives used to make a two-photo panorama published in the Nov. 19, 1953, Los Angeles Times.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles TimesLink
Nov. 30 2009: Skyscrapers on Bunker Hill dominate the view. The cluster of mid-rise buildings stretching across the middle of the photo is the Angelus Plaza senior citizens housing complex. The salmon-colored building is part of the Colburn School.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 7, 2017: Photo on display at the top of Los Angeles City Hall locating points of interest looking South.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
Nov. 30, 2009: View looking southwest from top of Los Angeles City Hall. The latest edition to this scene is the new Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, left.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 7, 2017: View from Los Angeles City Hall looking South.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 12 1951: This photo shows downtown Los Angeles, looking southwest from top of City Hall. Building in the center foreground is the Los Angeles Times, with Los Angeles Mirror Building directly behind it . The building with the large mast on it is the Richfield Building.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Ellis R. Bosworth / Associated PressLink
Jan. 12 1951: The structure with the spire is the Richfield Building, and just to the right of it is steelwork for the new Statler Hotel, now the Wilshire Grand. This is a view of downtown Los Angeles from the top of City Hall looking just slighly south of west.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Associated PressLink
June 5, 1956: The photo, looking south by west from the City Hall tower, is a panorama of the downtown business district. And, of course, it wasn't expected to baffle anybody. Too many prominent landmarks, including the Times and Mirror Buildings in center foreground.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLALink
Nov. 8, 1979; Clear skys and clouds over Bunker Hill folllowing a rain storm. Photo taken from top of Los Angeles City Hall.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Bruce Cox / Los Angeles TimesLink
Nov. 30, 2009: View of Los Angeles from Top of Los Angeles City Hall looking southeast toward the old industrial district.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 7, 2017: Photo on diaplay at the top of Los Angeles City Hall locating points of interest looking East.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
March 7, 2017: View from Los Angeles City Hall looking East.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Scott Harrison / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 26, 1950: View looking East from the observation deck of Los Angeles City Hall.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Paul Calvert / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 26, 1950: VIew looking East from top of Los Angeles City Hall.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Paul Calvert / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 26, 1950: View looking East from the observation deck at Los Angeles City Hall.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Paul Calvert / Los Angeles TimesLink
Jan. 12, 1951: Part of the Los Angeles industrial district as seen from the top of City Hall looking toward the southeast. Bridges span the Los Angeles river in the background.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Ellis R. Bosworth / Associated PressLink
June 4, 1956: That's the view from the City Hall tower. In the foreground the top of the new Police Administration Building. At lower right the intersection of 1st and San Pedro Sts. Slanting across the photo just above center the Los Angeles River. Three bridges are visible--1st St., 4th St. and 6th St.
PHOTOGRAPH BY: Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLALink
